ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed on Cottage Street on the city’s southwest side near South Plymouth Avenue.

Rochester Police found the man with an upper-body stab wound around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Memorial Hospital and he is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the stabbing and is asking anyone with information to call 911.