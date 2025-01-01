Man in his 70s hit by car at Jay and Louise streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man in his 70s was hit by a car at 8 p.m. at Jay and Louise streets on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking in the roadway when the crash happened. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a 2021 Cadillac, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. No traffic tickets were issued to the driver.