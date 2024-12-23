Man in stable condition after reserve deputies and good Samaritan perform CPR at Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia praised three reserve deputies who helped to save a man’s life at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

During the first half of the Patriots vs. Bills game, a first aid call came in for a man on the stairway between Sections 110 and 111. Responders from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and AMR quickly arrived to find the man without a pulse.

Reserve Deputies Shawn Kephart, Bernie Kowal, and Josh Pasnik, along with a good Samaritan, administered CPR in turns for about five minutes. Medical crews then used an AED, delivering two shocks before the man regained a pulse.

The 61-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff Garcia extended his thoughts and prayers to the man and his family. He commended the quick and effective response, saying, “The courageous and heroic efforts of our reserve deputies, the good Samaritan, and medical crews deserve to be recognized. They responded to a chaotic moment quickly and

consistent with their training.”

Garcia emphasized the importance of CPR and AED training.

Visit the American Heart Association’s website to find a class near you.