Man incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility found dead in cell

AUBURN, N.Y. — Prison staff at Auburn Correctional Facility found an incarcerated man dead in his cell on Saturday, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed.

Staff found 61-year-old Jonathan Grant unresponsive around 8:30 a.m. Medical staff and a National Guard member began CPR and administered Narcan to try to revive him but paramedics pronounced him dead.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of death. In a statement, the department said:

“County Law §677 leaves it to coroners and medical examiners to determine if results will be released and to whom. Any death that appears to be from other than natural causes or a known medical condition is thoroughly investigated by New York State Police and DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations. All deaths in DOCCS’ facilities are reviewed by the State Commission of Correction.”

Grant was serving a 34 to 40-year sentence after being convicted of rape and burglary in Kings County.