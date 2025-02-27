Man indicted on charges in connection to Thurston Road shooting set to be arraigned Thursday

Kiley Wren News10NBC
Malcolm Bryant at his last court appearance at Rochester City Court.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Malcolm Bryant, the man accused of a fatal shooting following a bar fight on Thurston Road, is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Monroe County Court.

A grand jury indicted Bryant on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and weapons charges. Police report that Bryant killed Robert Prescott on Feb. 9 on Thurston Road, after Bryant got into a fight inside the Thurston Road bar with Robert Prescott’s friend.

In a previous court appearance at Rochester City Court, the victim’s daughter, Tateanna Prescott, shared her grief.

“He was a good person – he gave back whenever he could,” Tateanna Prescott said. “I don’t know he was a good dad – I’ll miss my dad. He was a good person.”

Bryant’s arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. His criminal history includes previous convictions for assault and possessing a gun related to drug trafficking.

