Man indicted on charges in connection to Thurston Road shooting set to be arraigned Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Malcolm Bryant, the man accused of a fatal shooting following a bar fight on Thurston Road, is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Monroe County Court.

A grand jury indicted Bryant on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and weapons charges. Police report that Bryant killed Robert Prescott on Feb. 9 on Thurston Road, after Bryant got into a fight inside the Thurston Road bar with Robert Prescott’s friend.

In a previous court appearance at Rochester City Court, the victim’s daughter, Tateanna Prescott, shared her grief.

“He was a good person – he gave back whenever he could,” Tateanna Prescott said. “I don’t know he was a good dad – I’ll miss my dad. He was a good person.”

Bryant’s arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. His criminal history includes previous convictions for assault and possessing a gun related to drug trafficking.

