Man indicted on murder and weapon charges in connection to death of food market owner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tony Brown, 42, has been indicted on murder and weapons in the death of the owner of Sanaa Food Market on Clifford Avenue.

Police say on March 23, Brown walked into Sanaa Food Market and shot owner Ali Saleh four times. They said they believe this shooting was in retaliation for a fight that happened days earlier at the market.

Brown has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. In March, he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Many members of the community came together to mourn the loss of Saleh and honor him and his life by lighting candles outside the market and even hosting a balloon release.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court again Friday.