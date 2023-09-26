Man injured after getting hit by car while walking in Lyons

LYONS, N.Y. — Wayne County deputies say a car struck and injured an intoxicated man who was walking in the middle of the street in Lyons on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive. Deputies say the driver was traveling down Geneva Street around 2:45 a.m. when the car hit the man near a bridge over the Erie Canal.

The driver wasn’t injured and deputies are still investigating the crash. Medical crews from Lyons Ambulance WN2 and Wayne County ALS Medic 85 also responded to the crash.