Home invasion on Morton Street leaves man injured; Two people in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was injured after his home was broken into early Friday morning on Morton Street off Bay Street on the city’s northeast side.

Two people are in custody. News10NBC saw multiple police cars around Morton Street, an ambulance, and a woman crying as she was put into a police car in handcuffs.

Rochester Police originally responded to the report of a person shot and walking around nearby Edgeland Street around 1:15 a.m. Officers found the 39-year-old victim with upper-body injuries but determined that he was not shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

RPD determined that a handgun was used during the home invasion. Officers are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911.