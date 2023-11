Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A shooting on Rochester’s north side sent one man to the hospital. Rochester Police say a 25-year-old was shot in the area of Hudson Avenue.

Officers say the victim was taken in personal car to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.