ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers say a verbal argument between people in a home at 153 Parkway escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, a 27-year-old man from Brockport was stabbed in the upper body at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.