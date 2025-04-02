Man involved in viral traffic stop in Rochester identified and arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Federal investigators have provided new details about a controversial traffic stop that happened on Whitney Street in Rochester. The stop involved Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Rochester police.
Wilson Oswaldo Galvan-Lope, 25, from Guatemala, has been charged with illegal reentry, said the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Galvan-Lope had been previously deported.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Testani, Homeland Security investigators were monitoring a home on Orange Street when they observed Galvan-Lope exit and enter a truck. This led to the traffic stop captured in the video and the arrest of Galvan-Lope and two others.
Officials said the other two individuals arrested have “no immigration status,” but their identities have not been disclosed.
Galvan-Lope appeared in court Wednesday and remains in federal custody.
