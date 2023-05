ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is recovering after being shot on Flint Street Thursday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says at 11 a.m. a man is his 20s was shot near the dead end of Flint Street.

The victim was shot in the upper body, and was rushed into surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Doctors determined his injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.