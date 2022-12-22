Man is hospitalized after being shot while sitting in his car on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened at the corner of Bay Street and 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting in a car when he was hit and then drove himself to 6th Street to wait for help to arrive.

The victim was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive. Police say they believe this was a targeted attack. If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.