Man is recovering after being shot in northern part of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after being shot in the upper body in the city on Thursday. He is expected to survive.

Rochester Police say a private car dropped the man off at the hospital around 5 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting happened at St. Paul Boulevard between Simpson Road and Long Acre Road.

Police are still investigating and say there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.