ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed on Bloss Street during the daytime on Friday.

Rochester Police officers found the injured man shortly after noon. He was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance. Medical staff say he is expected to survive.

RPD says a fight at the corner of Petrel Street and Fulton Avenue led to the stabbing. Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to call 911.