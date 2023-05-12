Man is recovering after shooting on North Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 20s is recovering after first responders found him with a lower-body gunshot wound on Alexander Street on Thursday night.

Rochester Police responded just after 10:15 p.m. after getting reports of the injured man. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

RPD says the shooting happened on North Union Street near University Avenue and the man made his way to Alexander Street. No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.