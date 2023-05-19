Man is recovering after stabbing in Westfall Road area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being stabbed in the south part of the city on Friday morning.

Rochester Police responded just before 2 a.m. to Green Knolls Drive and Westfall Road where they found a 28-year-old man stabbed in the upper body.

RPD said the man was stabbed after an argument with another person in the area. An ambulance took the man to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Police are still investigating.