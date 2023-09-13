‘Tragic accident’: Man hit and killed by Jeep while working in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. – A 23-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car by Chili Avenue and Marshall Road. The victim was from the Rochester area and was working when he was killed.

Deputies were called to Chili Avenue near Marshall Road around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. They said the victim was by a trailer attached to his truck, filling up a bucket with sealant. A Jeep headed east on Chili Avenue collided with the back of the trailer, hitting the worker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital out of precaution. Lt. Dean Tuthill said it appears this was just an accident.

“The message for drivers every day is you have to be cognizant of your surroundings and look ahead. Don’t concentrate on things right in front of you. Look ahead and see if there’s any kind of obstacles or danger areas that you have to mitigate around,” said Tuthill.

Traffic between Marshall Road and Chestnut Drive is currently closed in both directions along Chili Avenue while the MCSO conducts its investigation.