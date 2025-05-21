Man killed by his Pit Bull in Riga

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

RIGA, N.Y. — A man, 46, is dead after his dog attacked him in the Town of Riga on Monday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home on Kendall Road around 8:20 p.m. and found the man with serious injuries. The victim, Richard Dambrowski, died from his injuries.

Deputies say the dog was an American Pit Bull Terrier. Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement responded to the home to euthanize the dog.