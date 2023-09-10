Man killed in farm accident in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A Dundee man was killed in a farming accident Saturday in the town of Starkey, when he was trapped under a tractor.

Travis Hoover, 25, was operating a tractor on a pond dike at around 4:13 p.m. when it tipped off the edge of the dike and rolled down an embankment, trapping him under the tractor, according to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the yates County Coroner’s Office.

Dundee firefighters. Yates County EMS and county Emergency Management also responded.