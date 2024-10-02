Man leads RPD in chase in stolen car that ends in Irondequoit driveway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after Rochester Police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car on Wednesday morning.

Officers chased the car around 3:15 a.m. throughout the city’s east side until the car stopped in a driveway on North Park Drive in Irondequoit. RPD says they took the driver into custody after he ran.

Officers originally chased the car because they thought it was used in a robbery on Culver Road. However, officers soon determined that the car wasn’t involved in the robbery but had been stolen a couple of nights ago. RPD is still working to determine charges against the man.