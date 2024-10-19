Man pleads guilty in beating death, faces 25 years in prison
Man pleads guilty in beating death, faces 25 years
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty in a deadly attack that happened on Christmas Day of 2023.
Brucewayne Beaman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Michael Dicesare. Beaman is one of two men who beat DiCesare with his hands and weapons while stealing from DiCesare’s pockets. DiCesare died in February. Guy Mustgray II also has been indicted in the killing.
Beaman faces 25 years in prison.