Man pleads guilty in death of man, shooting of 3-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Travis Lewis, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and other charges in connection with a shooting on Sept. 28, 2022, in which a 3-year-old was shot in the crossfire.

Lewis will be sentenced to 20 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision. He and Justin Rhynes, then 16, were identified by Rochester police as the shooters in the shooting in which Marlo Joseph was shot in the head while sitting in a car seat in a parked vehicle.

The manslaughter charge comes from the death of Isaiah Fleming earlier that month. Police found Fleming dead at a convenience store at Joseph Avenue on Sept. 5, 2022.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to assorted gun and drug charges.

“Travis Lewis was one of the most violent offenders plaguing our community,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Michael Robertson stated. “This man not only took the life of Isaiah Fleming, he nearly killed a three-year-old with his dangerous and reckless shooting. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their detailed investigation, resulting in today’s admission of guilt.”