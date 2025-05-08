Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run on Park Avenue that killed a man

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run on Park Avenue in April of 2024 that killed a 65-year-old man.

Shashonnie Williams pleaded guilty to leaving the scene as he hit Billy Smith while he was crossing Driving Park Avenue near Maplewood Park. Smith died at the scene.

Williams will be sentenced in June and will be face between two to seven years in prison.

