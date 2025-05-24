Man pleads guilty to assault charges in dog attack that left victim with lifelong injuries

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A man admitted to his involvement in a dog attack in Canandaigua. Casey Murphy pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Murphy was caring for someone else’s dog last August when it escaped and attacked a man who was trying to protect his 10-year-old son, prosecutors said. The victim sustained lifelong injuries.

Police said the dog had previously attacked others, and the owner had been cited.

The dog’s owner, Madison Herendeen, will go on trial this fall. Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI