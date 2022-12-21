Man pleads guilty in crash that killed father heading home from swim meet

PARMA, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty in a crash in Parma that killed the father of two young boys.

James Jacobs on Tuesday pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and criminal possession of a weapon for causing the death of Stephen Kneeland.

Back in March, Jacobs crossed over the center line on west ridge road in parma when his car slammed head-on into Kneeland’s car, killing him.

Investigators say he was drunk. Kneeland was heading home from a swim meet. His wife and children were in the car in front of him and saw the crash.

Police also found a loaded gun in Jacobs’ car. He will be sentenced next month.