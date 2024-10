MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A man from Rochester, charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Michael Brodman was driving on Buffalo Road in Gates shortly after 6 p.m. that evening when he hit and killed Jose Rivera, then left the scene. He was arrested weeks later.

As part of a plea deal, Brodman will spend between two and six years in prison.