Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed Rochester man after Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to causing a hit-and-run crash at Highmark Stadium last November that killed a Rochester man.

Khairullah Hasein, 33, pleaded guilty to hitting 65-year-old William Young, then leaving the scene after a Buffalo Bills game. Young was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died.

Prosecutors say Hasein is an Amazon delivery driver who was making a delivery and had his children in the car at the time of the crash. During a bail hearing, his attorney argued he did not know he hit something. He faces up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.