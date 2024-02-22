Man pleads guilty to kidnapping of 9-year-old girl from state park

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The man who kidnapped a 9-year-old girl from New York’s Moreau Lake State Park last September pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Craig Ross Jr. is facing 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and another charge against him.

Ross, 46, admitted in Saratoga County Court that he abducted the girl from the park on Sept. 30.

The disappearance prompted a two-day search for the girl. Se was found with Ross in a camper behind a trailer home in the town of Milton.

Relatives of the victim and police investigators, as well as members of the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, filled the courtroom for today’s plea hearing.

Ross’ sentencing is scheduled for April 17 at 2 p.m.