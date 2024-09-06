Man pleads guilty to killing 16-year-old whose body was found in the woods

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Jakarah Lopez-Moore, the 16-year-old girl whose body was found in the woods in Rochester.

Reign Tapiato, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Friday. On Nov. 4, he will be sentenced to 20 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Police say he took Lopez-Moore into the woods and shot her in the head. Lopez-Moore’s family reported her missing on Aug. 27 after she left her home on Weld Street and didn’t return. A month and a half later, people fishing around the Erie Canal discovered her body in the woods behind Vanguard Parkway.

Soon after, police determined that Lopez-Moore was killed the same night she went missing and identified Tapiato as a suspect.

Lopez-Moore’s best friend spoke with News10NBC about her shock after learning that Lopez-Moore was found dead. She described Jakarah as a lovable, happy, and smart friend. News10NBC also spoke with her grandmother, who said Lopez-Moore’s last words to her were “I’ll be right back.”

Rochester Police say Tapiato and Lopez-Moore knew each other.