Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection deadly shooting involving 17-year-old in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Jaden Scott that happened on Nassau Street in Rochester back in July.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined through investigations done by Rochester Police that on July 26, 2024, Jymere Feliciano walked past Scott on Nassau Street.

Both of them were armed, but Feliciano pulled out his illegally possessed weapon and shot Scott. Rochester Police said that after shooting Scott, Feliciano fled to Georgia and was arrested by local authorities.

Feliciano will be sentenced to 20 years in prison when sentenced on June 13 and will also have five years of post-release supervision.