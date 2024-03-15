Man pleads guilty to murder in drive-by shooting of Sayyos Rios

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to murder and a gun charge in the fatal shooting of Sayyos Rios, who was shot while sitting on his porch on North Union Street last July.

Teodoro Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced May 14 to 18 years to life in prison, plus five years of post-release supervision, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Rivera was driving a stolen car on July 11, 2023 when he aimed to shoot a person who was standing near Rios’ house, but missed and hit Rios instead.

Rivera was arrested on Sept. 16 on Phelps Avenue in Rochester after an investigation by the Rochester Police Department.

“The shooting death of Sayyos Rios was nothing but a senseless murder,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Freeman, who prosecuted the case, stated. “While I am pleased that Teodoro Rivera, Jr. admitted to shooting and killing Sayyos Rios, nothing can bring back the life he stole.