Man pleads guilty to stabbing mother of his child in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man pleaded guilty to assault on Thursday for stabbing the mother of his child in Rochester in November 2022.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says that Timothy Williams, 43, waited for his ex-girlfriend outside her home on Thorn Street. The DA says he chased her down and stabbed her in the face, leaving her bleeding on the street.

The victim survived but has lifelong injuries. A neighbor found her and she was treated at Strong Hospital. Williams was identified as the perpetrator after a Rochester Police investigation.

“Timothy Williams admitted to violently injuring his ex-girlfriend, a woman who he claimed to love,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher, Chief of the Domestic Violence Bureau. “Thankfully, through her strength and determination, she survived her intense injuries. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their detailed investigation that led to the apprehension of Timothy Williams and the neighbor who may have saved the survivor’s life.”

Before the stabbing, Williams was already a convicted murderer. He was sentenced to 20 years to life for second-degree murder back in 1997 but was released in 2019. He was released from parole three years after that.

Now, Williams will likely return to prison for 19 years after his sentencing on June 1.