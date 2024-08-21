Police: Man who died from blow to the head knew attacker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of causing a 42-year-old’s death with a punch in the head pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Tyquan Ruther, 27, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. He is being held without bail because he’s had two previous felonies.

Rochester Police say that Ruther knew the victim, Jovan Lucas. He was attacked Aug. 9 outside the Hudson Avenue barbershop where he worked. He died on Aug. 16 at Rochester General Hospital.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Lucas’ death a homicide and RPD investigators identified Ruther as the suspect on Aug. 9.

Ruther is due back in court on Monday, Aug. 26.