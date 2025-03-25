Man pleads not guilty in murder of Clifford Avenue store owner

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store owner inside his store on Clifford Avenue and Miller Street has pleaded not guilty.

Tony Brown, 42, appeared in court on Tuesday for an arraignment. He’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he shot Ali Saleh, the owner of Sanaa Food Market, behind the counter on Sunday night. Saleh died of his injuries at the hospital.

Brown is being held in the Monroe County Jail with no option for bail or release. His next court date is Friday, March 28.

News10NBC spoke with friends of Saleh as they lit candles in his memory, describing Saleh as someone who provided for the community and gave candy to children.