Man pronounced dead after crash at Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — A man was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday following a crash at Eastview Mall shortly after noon. A medical issue on the victim’s part appears to be the cause of the crash, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said they responded to the mall at about 12:04 p.m. Friday to the mall and found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a tan 2009 Toyota Camry. They removed him from the vehicle and began lifesaving measures; he was then taken by Victor Farmington Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. He was identified as Athimoottil Varghese Mathew.

Fishers Fire Department assisted at the scene