Man pronounced dead after three-vehicle crash in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania man died after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Yates County.

Dennis Pabis, 80, of Throop, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at Schuyler Hospital after the crash. He was driving a vehicle that was rear-ended and then crashed into another vehicle.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s office, James Schroeder, 65, of Jermyn, Pennsylvania, was driving north on State Route 14 near Dundee Glenora Road at 1:09 p.m. when he rear-ended Pabis’ vehicle, sending Pabis’ vehicle across the center line where it struck a southbound vehicle driven by Phillip Crooks, 78, of Lakemont.

Crooks and passenger Pamela Beers, 74, of Lakemont, were treated for minor injuries at Schuyler Hospital, while Schroeder refused transport, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the crash remains underway.