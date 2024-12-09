Man questioned in Pennsylvania over similar gun used in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, sources say

Authorities are questioning a man in central Pennsylvania in connection to the slaying of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, law enforcement sources said Monday.

The man in Altoona drew the attention of investigators, in part, because he was found with a gun similar to the one used in Wednesday’s deadly shooting, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Thompson, head of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down in front of the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday by a masked assailant who approached from behind. The killer opened fire at around 6:45 a.m., surveillance footage showed, before fleeing on foot and then on a bike into Central Park, authorities said.