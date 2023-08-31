Man recovering after being found with gunshot wound on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 53, is recovering after a shooting in the north side of Rochester on Thursday morning.

Rochester Police found the victim just before 3 a.m. around the intersection of Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue. An ambulance took the man to Strong Hospital to treat his upper-body gunshot wound and he is expected to survive.

Investigators determined he was shot around Pullman Avenue and Minder Street and an argument may have led up to the shooting. Investigators say the injured man walked to Lake Avenue where police found him.

RPD says there are no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call 911.