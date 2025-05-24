Man recovering after being hit by car crossing North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday at 9:25 pm, a 67-year-old man from the city was hit by a vehicle at the corner of N. Goodman Street and Diringer Place.

The victim was walking eastbound, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2012 Honda Accord that was traveling northbound on N. Goodman Street.

The man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his lower body that are not life-threatening.

The driver, a 26-year-old from the city, was not hurt and was not issued any tickets. Police say glare from oncoming headlights on the wet street was a factor in the crash.