ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was stabbed on Saratoga Avenue near Smith Street on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the stabbing started as a dispute with a neighbor. Currently, no suspects are in custody.

