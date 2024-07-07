Man recovering after being stabbed repeatedly in Maplewood Park area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 31-year-old Rochester man is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the Maplewood Park area on Saturday night.

At 10:45 p.m., Rochester Police went to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a man who walked in with several stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken into surgery and his injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.