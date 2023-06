ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to Fernwood Avenue for the report of a man shot. When they got there, officers found a man in his 30s laying on the sidewalk, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Strong Hospital. News10NBC is working to get more information about the status of his condition.