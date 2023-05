ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday at 3:00 a.m., Rochester Police Officers responded to Conkey Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers found the 38-year-old man, who had been beaten, but not shot.

The beating took place on Jewel Street. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of his injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.