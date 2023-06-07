Man recovering after shooting in the city’s 19th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the city’s 19th Ward on Tuesday night.

Rochester Police responded around 10:15 p.m. and found a man with an upper-body gunshot wound on Woodbine Avenue. RPD determined that the man was shot on Chili Avenue near Somerset Street and ran to Woodbine.

An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive. RPD says no suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.