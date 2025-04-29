Man recovering after shooting on Avenue C

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after a shooting on Avenue C near Conkey Avenue on Monday night.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting on the city’s northeast side around 11 p.m. and learned that a private car had taken the 25-year-old victim to Rochester General Hospital.

The man is expected to survive. Officers have no suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information to call 911.