Man recovering after shooting on city’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after a shooting on the city’s westside on Friday.

Rochester Police responded on Lyell Avenue around 1:35 a.m. after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound. They learned that a private car took the 33-year-old victim to Strong Hospital for treatment.

Officers investigated and determined that the shooting happened a mile away, on Merlin Street off Emerson Street. RPD has no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information to call 911.