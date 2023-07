ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after he was shot on Clay Avenue off Dewey Avenue on the city’s west side Wednesday night.

Rochester Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. and found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to the hospital where he is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.