RPD: Man shot multiple times on Judson Street drives himself to West Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police say around 3:30 a.m. they responded for reports of shots fired on Judson Street. While on their way there, officers heard of someone shot on West Avenue. Officers and AMR went to the scene and found a 19-year-old man who was shot.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. As of 5:30 a.m., the victim is in stable condition, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim was shot on Judson Street and drove himself to West Avenue. Part of Judson Street will be closed to traffic for the time being.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.