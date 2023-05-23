Man recovering after shooting on Masseth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 41-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the city’s west side on Tuesday.

Rochester Police officers got reports of a shooting just before 4 a.m. and found the injured man on Masseth Street near Hague Street. Emergency crews took the man to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive.

The area of Masseth Street and Hague Street will be closed until 5 a.m. or later. Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.